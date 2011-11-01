UPDATE 1-Amedisys Q3 adj profit misses Street, cuts FY view

* Q3 adj EPS $0.36 vs est $0.50
* Q3 service rev falls 6.5 pct to $374.9 mln
* Cuts FY adj EPS outlook to $1.90-$2.00 from $2.20-$2.40
Nov 1 Amedisys Inc posted an adjusted
quarterly profit below estimates hurt by new Medicare
regulations, and the home healthcare provider cut its 2011
earnings outlook.
Amedisys cut its full-year earnings forecast to $1.90-$2.00
a share from its earlier outlook of $2.20-$2.40. It backed its
forecast for net service revenue of $1.47-$1.50 billion.
Analysts were looking for earnings of $2.30 a share, on
revenue of $1.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amedisys also said Dale Redman will resign as chief
financial officer on January 1 and Ronald LaBorde will replace
him.
Chief Operating Officer Mike Snow will quit and about 50
care centers will be closed, consolidated or sold.
Third-quarter net loss was $423 million, compared with a net
income of $21.6 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents a share.
Net service revenue fell 6.5 pct to $374.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 50 cents a
share, on revenue of $372 million.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company's shares, which
have lost two-third of their value in one year, closed 6 percent
down at $13.13 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)