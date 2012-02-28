UPDATE 1-Amedisys posts lower 4th-qtr profit

* Q4 EPS $0.15 vs $0.77 a year ago

Feb 28 Home healthcare provider Amedisys Inc posted a lower quarterly profit hurt by reimbursement cuts and new regulatory requirements.

For fiscal 2012, the company forecast a profit of 95 cents per share to $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion.

Fourth-quarter net income was $4.3 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $22.1 million, or 77 cents a share, a year ago.

Net service revenue fell about 5 percent to $370.7 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company's shares, which have fallen 64 percent in the last one year, closed at $12.93 on Monday on the Nasdaq.