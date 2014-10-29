CORRECTED-Amedisys quarterly profit beats as expenses fall 38 pct

(Corrects headline to "38 pct" from "60 pct" and first
paragraph to "fell 38 percent" from "more than halved")
Oct 29 Amedisys Inc's quarterly profit
sailed past analysts' estimates as the home health and hospice
company's operating expenses fell 38 percent.
The company's operating expenses fell to $284 million in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $455.5 million a year ago.
Amedisys has been cutting costs and shut some of its
hospices and home health care centers last quarter, helping it
reverse a run of three straight quarterly losses.
The company reported an adjusted net income from continuing
operations of $9.1 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with
a net loss of $155,000, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 15 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's adjusted net service revenue fell marginally
to $300.3 million in the quarter, but still beat the average
analyst estimate of $299.3 million.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)