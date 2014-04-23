版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 01:37 BJT

Amedisys to pay $150 mln for over billing Medicare -U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 23 Home healthcare company Amedisys Inc will pay $150 million to resolve allegations that it submitted false billings to Medicare, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Louisiana-based Amedisys between 2008 and 2010 improperly billed for unnecessary services or misrepresented patients' conditions to boost payments, the department said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐