Apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 8.3 percent

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its clothes and fewer discounts.
The company's net income rose to $29.1 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, from $3.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $699.5 million from $646.1 million.
Consolidated comparable sales rose 7 percent, compared with a 10 percent fall a year earlier. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.