UPDATE 2-American Eagle forecast tops estimates as teens shoppers return

* Forecasts 2nd-qtr profit $0.11-$0.14/shr vs est. $0.11

* First-qtr same-store sales growth strongest in 10 qtrs

* Shares rise 6 pct (Adds CFO comment, updates shares)

By Ramkumar Iyer

May 20 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast current-quarter profit above analysts' expectations as fewer discounts drive margins and sales recover at its namesake brand after falling for the past two years.

Shares of the company, which also reported better-than-expected profit and sales for the first quarter, rose about 6 percent in late morning trading on Wednesday.

American Eagle, unlike rivals Aeropostale Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, has focused on offering fewer discounts and controlling inventories to boost margins.

The company has also moved away from logo-centric merchandise and has been offering trendier clothing to attract teen shoppers.

"We saw a very strong customer response to our merchandise this year and we (posted the rise in profit) through more full-price selling and much less promotions," Chief Financial Officer Mary Boland told Reuters.

Overall same-store sales rose 7 percent, the strongest growth in 10 quarters. Analysts on average had expected a 5.4 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Comparable sales at the company's American Eagle stores rose 7 percent in the quarter ended May 2, while same-store sales in its aerie brand, under which it sells lingerie, rose 12 percent.

American Eagle forecast a profit of 11-14 cents per share for the second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boland said she expected comparable sales growth to be in the high-single digit range in the current quarter.

American Eagle's gross margins rose to 37.5 percent in the first quarter from 34.9 percent, a year earlier.

Net income rose to $29.1 million, or 15 cents per share, from $3.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.3 percent to $699.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 12 cents per share and revenue of $692.3 million.

American Eagle's shares were trading at $16.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen 31.5 percent in the past 12 months. (Editing by Simon Jennings and Kirti Pandey)