CORRECTED-Teen apparel retailer American Eagle's sales rise 12 pct

(Corrects paragraph 4 to "strongest growth in 13 quarters" from
"strongest growth in 11 quarters")
Aug 19 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc reported a 12.2 percent rise in quarterly
sales, helped by fewer discounts and a broader offering of
trendy merchandise.
The company said its net income rose to $33.3 million, or 17
cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, from $5.8
million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $797.4 million from $710.6 million.
Overall comparable sales rose 11 percent, the strongest
growth in 13 quarters.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)