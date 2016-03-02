版本:
American Eagle's quarterly sales rise 3.2 pct

March 2 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by demand for its Aerie brand in the holiday shopping season.

The company's net income rose to $81.7 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $61.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

American Eagle's net revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1.07 billion.

