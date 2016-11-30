American Eagle's comparable sales miss estimates

Nov 30 Teen apparel retailer American Eagle
Outfitters Inc reported a smaller-than-expected rise in
quarterly comparable sales, citing a tough retail climate, and
forecast a fourth-quarter profit well below expectations.
Shares were down 11 percent at $16.83 in premarket trading
on Wednesday.
American Eagle forecast fourth-quarter adjusted profit of
37-39 cents per share, well below the average analyst estimate
of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's comparable sales rose 2 percent in the third
quarter ended Oct. 29, missing analysts' average estimate of a
2.9 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net revenue rose 2.34 percent to $940.6 million. Analysts on
average had expected $940.9 million.
