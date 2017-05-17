American Eagle posts surprise rise in comparable sales

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable-store sales as strong demand for its Aerie line of lingerie lifted the teen apparel retailer's sales amid a tough retail climate.
The company's comparable sales rose 2 percent in the first quarter ended April 29, beating analysts' average estimate of a 0.7 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $25.24 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter, from $40.48 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company incurred $5.4 million pre-tax restructuring charges for severance and related charges in the quarter.
Net revenue rose 1.66 percent to $761.83 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood