版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 03:39 BJT

AIG Chairman Steve Miller to step down in July - WSJ

March 30 American International Group Inc Chairman Robert "Steve" Miller intends to step down in July after five years in the role, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The insurer's directors have not yet decided on a replacement, but the next outside chairman is expected to be a current board member, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1CEe7iO)

Miller, who joined AIG board in 2009 and became chairman in July 2010, was previously the chief executive of auto-parts maker Delphi Corp.

AIG was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐