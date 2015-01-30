As trial looms, ex-AIG chief Greenberg tells New York to drop case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 With a scheduled trial just
four weeks away, the former chairman of American International
Group Inc said New York's attorney general should
abandon his nearly decade-old fraud case against him, calling it
a waste of taxpayer dollars in pursuit of a hollow "trophy"
victory.
Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, 89, said attorney general Eric
Schneiderman's lawsuit has "fallen apart" over time, with
damages claims and many legal accusations dropped, and it made
no sense to spend a potential four months in court arguing over
what is left.
Schneiderman's office has "lost all perspective" of its
enforcement role, and become "so blinded in the pursuit of a
perceived trophy that it is prepared to rely on testimony that
it knows to be false in an effort to obtain relief that it knows
to be meaningless," his defense lawyers said in a court filing.
The non-jury trial, scheduled for Feb. 24 in Manhattan
before State Supreme Court Justice Charles Ramos, accuses
Greenberg and former AIG Chief Financial Officer Howard Smith of
arranging fraudulent deals hide AIG's true financial condition.
The defendants must still face claims they orchestrated a
$500 million transaction with reinsurer General Re, a unit of
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, to boost loss reserves
without transferring risk; and a deal with Capco Reinsurance Co
that hid a $210 million underwriting loss in an auto-warranty
program.
While Schneiderman and his predecessors, Eliot Spitzer and
Andrew Cuomo, once sought billions of dollars in damages, the
case is now far smaller.
Schneiderman now seeks to ban the defendants from the
securities industry and from serving as officers or directors of
public companies, and to recoup roughly $55 million of bonuses
and interest covering the 2000-2005 period when the fraud
allegedly took place.
"The overwhelming strength of the state's case ... has not
changed," the state said in its court filing, also on Thursday.
"The Gen Re and Capco transactions were major frauds. They were
personally engineered by Greenberg and Smith."
The office said both men will be called to the stand.
Greenberg is still hoping for a last minute reprieve from an
appeal argued in December. The judges have not yet ruled.
He is chairman and chief executive of privately held C.V.
Starr & Co. Smith, 70, is a director and the vice chairman for
finance of C. V. Starr.
The case is People v Greenberg, et al, New York State
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 401720/2005.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel in New York.)