版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 6日 星期二 20:25 BJT

AIG sale of aircraft unit will be completed in Q2-CEO

NEW YORK May 6 Insurer American International Group Inc has received all regulatory approvals for the sale of its aircraft leasing unit and expects that sale to close in the second quarter, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.

"We are confident this transaction will in fact close in the second quarter as we said previously," chief executive Robert Benmosche said in a conference call with analysts.

AIG is selling its ILFC business to AerCap.

The insurer on Monday reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, despite a drop in quarterly income.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
