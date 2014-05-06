AIG sale of aircraft unit will be completed in Q2-CEO

BRIEF-Preferred Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK May 6 Insurer American International Group Inc has received all regulatory approvals for the sale of its aircraft leasing unit and expects that sale to close in the second quarter, the company's CEO said on Tuesday.
"We are confident this transaction will in fact close in the second quarter as we said previously," chief executive Robert Benmosche said in a conference call with analysts.
AIG is selling its ILFC business to AerCap.
The insurer on Monday reported first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, despite a drop in quarterly income.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acorn International sues former directors, Andrew Y. Yan, Gordon Xiaogang Wang and Jing Wang for misconduct and usd43m in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: