BRIEF-AIG to buy back up to $2.5 bln of common stock

BRIEF-Trio-Tech International Q3 EPS $0.10; revenue rises to $9.825 mln
* Trio-Tech third quarter net income increased 133 percent to $0.10 per share versus $0.04 per share last year
Feb 12 AIG
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46; Q4 after-tax operating income per share $0.97
* Says board authorized a repurchase of additional shares of AIG stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $2.5 billion
* Says book value per share excluding AOCI and DTA at year-end 2014 was $58.23, up 12 percent compared to year-end 2013
* Says book value per share grew 13 percent from year-end 2013 to $77.69 at year-end 2014
* Says declared a dividend of $0.125 per share on AIG common stock, par value $2.50 per share
* Says property casualty combined ratio decreased 5.3 points to 103.4 in Q4 2014
* Says Q4 property casualty net premiums written $4.69 billion versus $4.85 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
OSLO, May 11 Nordic budget airline Primera Air has agreed to buy eight of Boeing's new 737 MAX aircraft for more than $950 million at list prices, and has an option to buy an additional four planes, the companies said on Thursday.
