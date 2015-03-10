UPDATE 1-American Realty Capital names Glenn Rufrano CEO

(Adds details, background, shares)
March 10 American Realty Capital Properties Inc
named Glenn Rufrano, a former chief executive of
Cushman & Wakefield, as its CEO, nearly three months after its
top executives resigned due to an accounting error.
Rufrano will replace William Stanley, who has been interim
CEO since David Kay left the post in December.
Rufrano's appointment is effective April, the real estate
investment trust said on Tuesday.
American Realty's shares rose 2.5 percent to $9.56 in
extended trading.
The company restated results for 2011, 2012, 2013 and the
first half of 2014 last week after its audit committee
discovered "intentional" accounting errors in October.
American Realty, which went public in 2011, is being
investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Rufrano was most recently the CEO of O'Connor Capital
Partners, a real estate investment firm specializing in retail
and multi-family residential properties.
He has also led New Plan Excel Realty Trust and Centro
Global Property Group.
American Realty also said its board was in the process of
recruiting a non-executive chairman and two other independent
directors.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)