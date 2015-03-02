American Realty expands restatement to include 2011, 2012

March 2 American Realty Capital Properties Inc
, a real estate investment trust, expanded its
restatement to include financial reports from 2012 and 2011 to
fix certain accounting errors.
The company had earlier disclosed that it would restate
results for 2013 and the first two quarters of 2014.
American Realty said adjusted funds from operations were
also "overstated" for financial years 2011 and 2012. (1.usa.gov/1Bx2yJS)
The company also said an investigation by the audit
committee found "material weaknesses" in its internal control
over financial reporting.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)