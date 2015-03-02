American Realty expands restatement to include 2011, 2012

March 2 American Realty Capital Properties Inc , a real estate investment trust, expanded its restatement to include financial reports from 2012 and 2011 to fix certain accounting errors.

The company had earlier disclosed that it would restate results for 2013 and the first two quarters of 2014.

American Realty said adjusted funds from operations were also "overstated" for financial years 2011 and 2012. (1.usa.gov/1Bx2yJS)

The company also said an investigation by the audit committee found "material weaknesses" in its internal control over financial reporting. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)