Ameren in talks to hand over carbon-capture project - report

Nov 15 Ameren Corp, a utility holding company, is in talks to hand over control of a carbon-capture project, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

FutureGen Industrial Alliance Inc, a nonprofit group, will take over as lead developer of the project, the agency said.

The FutureGen Industrial Alliance Inc consists of seven coal mining companies and two PPL Corp utility units, it said.

The board of the Illinois-based FutureGen 2.0 project is meeting for a second day to negotiate the transfer of a $730 million grant given to Ameren in 2010 by the Energy Department, the agency said.

The FutureGen Alliance is also in talks to lease the coal unit from Ameren, which is expected to continue to play a role in the project, the report said.

Ameren and FutureGen Alliance could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S business hours. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)