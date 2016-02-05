Mexico says America Movil, AT&T can bid in Feb spectrum auction

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Carlos Slim's America Movil and AT&T Inc. will be allowed to participate in a spectrum auction in Mexico later this month, the country's telecommunications regulator IFT said on Friday.
The IFT said that the two companies can bid in the auction of 80MHz of spectrum in the 1710-1780 MHz and 2110-2180 MHz bands. The auctions starts on February 15.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.