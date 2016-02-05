Mexico says America Movil, AT&T can bid in Feb spectrum auction

MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Carlos Slim's America Movil and AT&T Inc. will be allowed to participate in a spectrum auction in Mexico later this month, the country's telecommunications regulator IFT said on Friday.

The IFT said that the two companies can bid in the auction of 80MHz of spectrum in the 1710-1780 MHz and 2110-2180 MHz bands. The auctions starts on February 15.

(Reporting by Christine Murray Editing by W Simon)