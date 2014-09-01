Bank of America hired to sell America Movil assets -Bloomberg

Aug 31 America Movil SAB, the wireless provider controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, has hired Bank of America Corp to sell certain phone assets as part of a breakup plan to appease Mexican lawmakers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

America Movil is attempting to sell parts of its Mexican operations to reduce its market share below 50 percent and avoid new regulations designed to curb its dominance, Bloomberg said, noting the company announced plans for the asset sale in July.

Officials at America Movil and Bank of America could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Sandra Maler)