Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Aug 4 Mexico's America Movil SAB is aiming for leadership of Brazil's cell phone, broadband and pay-TV markets, the new chief executive of its combined Brazilian business, Jose Antonio Felix, said on Tuesday.
"We're aiming to make an unbeatable group," Felix told reporters at his first news conference since taking over last month. "We want to lead the Brazilian market on all fronts." (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.