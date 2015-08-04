America Movil says wants to lead all segments of Brazil market

SAO PAULO Aug 4 Mexico's America Movil SAB is aiming for leadership of Brazil's cell phone, broadband and pay-TV markets, the new chief executive of its combined Brazilian business, Jose Antonio Felix, said on Tuesday.

"We're aiming to make an unbeatable group," Felix told reporters at his first news conference since taking over last month. "We want to lead the Brazilian market on all fronts." (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)