2016年 10月 19日

Mexico's America Movil to expand 4G coverage in Brazil, boost investment

SAO PAULO Oct 19 América Móvil SAB, the Mexican phone carrier controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, is planning to increase capital spending in Brazil next year as part of an effort to boost coverage of fourth-generation mobile telephony, a company executive said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
