America Movil to combine Brazil operations by early December - paper

BRASILIA Oct 16 Mexican telecom company América Móvil SAB de CV will wrap up the merger of its Brazilian operations by early December, the head of its Brazilian mobile phone unit Claro said according to a local newspaper on Thursday.

Claro, the third-largest cellphone company in Brazil, will absorb cable TV operator Net Servicos de Comunicacao and long-distance landlines telephone company Embratel , Carlos Zenteno, Claro's chief executive, told financial newspaper Valor Economico.

The move was approved by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel in July under the condition the combined company registered as a publicly listed company.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
