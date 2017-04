MEXICO CITY Oct 24 America Movil is not talking to anybody at this stage about a possible purchase of T-Mobile US, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told a conference call on Friday.

Germany's Monthly Manager Magazin on Thursday said America Movil was a possible buyer of the company, citing people familiar with Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom owns close to 67 percent of T-Mobile US. (Reporting by Christine Murray)