Mexico's America Movil says buys DLA Inc

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications firms, on Monday said in a statement it had bought 100 percent of DLA Inc. from Claxson Interactive Group.

