America Movil issues 2.5 bln euros bonds exchangeable into KPN shares

LONDON May 20 - America Movil launches up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) senior unsecured bonds of exchangeable into KPN shares. - Bonds will have a maturity of 5 years and are expected to pay a coupon of up to 0.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. - The exchange premium seen between 40 percent and 45 percent above the reference price of KPN stock, which will be the volume weighted average price on the Euronext Amsterdam on 20 May 2015. - Deutsche Bank acting as Sole Global Coordinator. Deutsche Bank and Barclays are acting as Joint Bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)