America Movil issues 2.5 bln euros bonds exchangeable into KPN shares

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON May 20 - America Movil launches up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) senior unsecured bonds of exchangeable into KPN shares. - Bonds will have a maturity of 5 years and are expected to pay a coupon of up to 0.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. - The exchange premium seen between 40 percent and 45 percent above the reference price of KPN stock, which will be the volume weighted average price on the Euronext Amsterdam on 20 May 2015. - Deutsche Bank acting as Sole Global Coordinator. Deutsche Bank and Barclays are acting as Joint Bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.