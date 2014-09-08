Mexico's America Movil says to hold talks with Oi over Tim bid

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Mexico's America Movil will hold talks with Brazil's Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA , the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
"Oi presented an offer for TIM and has said that they could include other operators," CFO Carlos Garcia Moreno said via email. "We have decided in principle to explore this option. We will be talking with them."
Garcia Moreno earlier told Bloomberg that financing the possible deal for Brazil's second biggest wireless company would not be a problem, and that the company would likely incur some debt. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Christine Murray)
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1