Mexico's America Movil posts 45 pct drop in 2nd-qtr profit

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexico's America Movil on Thursday reported a 45 percent drop in second-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier.
The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the April-June period was 7.7 billion pesos ($422 million), compared with 14.048 billion pesos a year earlier.
($1 = 18.2575 pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday