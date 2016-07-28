Mexico's America Movil posts 45 pct drop in 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexico's America Movil on Thursday reported a 45 percent drop in second-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier.

The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the April-June period was 7.7 billion pesos ($422 million), compared with 14.048 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 18.2575 pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray)