Slim's America Movil reports surprise 4th-qtr loss

* Camping world announces pricing of offering of class A common stock
MEXICO CITY Feb 2 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to an almost 6 billion peso ($289 million) net loss in the fourth quarter.
The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the 5.972 billion peso loss compared to a net profit of 15.663 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
The results bucked expectations for a 5.337 billion peso profit from a Reuters poll of six analysts.
($1 = 20.64 pesos at end of December) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
