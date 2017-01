MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Mexico's America Movil on Tuesday reported a jump in fourth-quarter net profit compared with the same period a year earlier.

The telecoms company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the October-December period was 15.664 billion pesos ($910 million), compared with 3.05 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end-December) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dan Grebler)