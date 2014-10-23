版本:
America Movil 3rd-qtr profit drops 38 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's America Movil on Thursday said its third-quarter net profit fell 38 percent compared to a year earlier.

The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the July-September period fell to 10.12 billion pesos ($754 million) from 16.38 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
