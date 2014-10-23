America Movil 3rd-qtr profit drops 38 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexico's America Movil on Thursday said its third-quarter net profit fell 38 percent compared to a year earlier.
The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said profit in the July-September period fell to 10.12 billion pesos ($754 million) from 16.38 billion pesos a year earlier.
($1 = 13.4235 Mexican pesos at end-Sept.) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.