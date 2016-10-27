UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil swings to profit, helped by data use

(Adds details, context)

MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican telecoms company America Movil on Thursday said it swung to a profit in the third quarter, thanks to stronger data revenues and lower foreign exchange losses.

The company, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a third-quarter profit of 2.1 billion pesos ($110 million), compared with a loss of 2.9 billion pesos in the same period last year.

Revenue grew almost 12 percent to 249.7 billion pesos, helped by stronger data revenues, the company said. Foreign exchange losses fell 77 percent to 10.355 billion pesos.

The results missed analyst expectations for a profit of 6.76 billion pesos in a Reuters poll.

In Mexico, where Slim's company competes with Telefonica SA and AT&T Inc, America Movil controls almost 70 percent of the mobile market and faces tougher antitrust rules under a sweeping telecoms sector reform.

In Mexico, the company's total revenue fell 2.4 percent in the quarter, while its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped by 34.2 percent.

