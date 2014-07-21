Mexico's America Movil says 2nd-qtr profit up 32.7 pct

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
MEXICO CITY, July 21 America Movil said on Monday that its profit in the second quarter rose 32.7 percent to 18.83 billion pesos ($1.45 billion), missing analyst expectations.
The telecommunications company, controlled by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, said that profit rose from 14.19 billion pesos in the April-June period a year earlier.
($1 at end of June = 12.9865 pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray and Gabriel Stargardter)
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei