Mexico's America Movil says 2nd-qtr profit up 32.7 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 21 America Movil said on Monday that its profit in the second quarter rose 32.7 percent to 18.83 billion pesos ($1.45 billion), missing analyst expectations.

The telecommunications company, controlled by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, said that profit rose from 14.19 billion pesos in the April-June period a year earlier.

($1 at end of June = 12.9865 pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray and Gabriel Stargardter)
