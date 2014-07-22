America Movil says to spin off cell towers, not sell

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
MEXICO CITY, July 22 Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday that it was looking to spin off, not sell, its cellular infrastructure such as towers in response to new regulations in Mexico. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: