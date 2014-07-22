版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 22:28 BJT

America Movil says to spin off cell towers, not sell

MEXICO CITY, July 22 Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday that it was looking to spin off, not sell, its cellular infrastructure such as towers in response to new regulations in Mexico. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐