版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 2日 星期一 21:30 BJT

America Movil offers up to 10 bln pesos in 5-yr senior notes

MEXICO CITY, June 2 Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said on Monday it was launching an offer for up to 10 billion pesos ($777.09 million) in five-year senior notes.

The company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said the money raised would be for general corporate use, without giving any more details.

($1 = 12.8685 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐