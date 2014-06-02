America Movil offers up to 10 bln pesos in 5-yr senior notes

MEXICO CITY, June 2 Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said on Monday it was launching an offer for up to 10 billion pesos ($777.09 million) in five-year senior notes.

The company, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said the money raised would be for general corporate use, without giving any more details.

($1 = 12.8685 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)