UPDATE 1-Mexico's America Movil offers up to 25 bln pesos in 5, 10-yr notes

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds separate, 10-year note offer)
MEXICO CITY, June 2 Mexican telecoms giant America Movil said on Monday it will offer up to 25 billion pesos ($1.94 billion) in two separate offerings of five and ten-year senior notes.
The company said it would offer up to 10 billion pesos in five-year notes, and up to 15 billion pesos in ten-year notes.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said the money raised from both offerings would be for general corporate use, without giving any more details. ($1 = 12.8685 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by W Simon)
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown