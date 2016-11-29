UPDATE 1-America Movil agrees to buy mobile spectrum from Grupo MVS

(Adds company, analyst comments)
MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil said on Monday that its wireless subsidiary had
agreed to buy spectrum for mobile devices from Mexico's Grupo
MVS, which would increase Mexico's dominant player's offer of
high-speed data services.
America Movil said it would buy 60 MHz
of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. It did not disclose the terms
of the deal, which is subject to regulatory conditions. An MVS
spokesperson said the company did not have a comment.
Jose Otero, director for Latin America at telecoms trade
association 5G Americas, said the deal would pressure regulators
to define plans to auction of 130 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz
band that allows for faster download speeds.
Mexico's telecoms regulator in August postponed an auction
of 2.5 GHz spectrum, saying wanted more time to decide how many
blocks it would tender and under what conditions.
Earlier this month, Mexico declared a Chinese-backed group
the winner of a tender to build and run what will be a
multi-billion dollar wholesale mobile network that is designed
to increase services offered in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Otero said that the new wholesale operator, whose top
shareholders are Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, part of Morgan
Stanley, and a Chinese-Mexican government fund, could
become a bidder in any spectrum auctions.
