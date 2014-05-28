Telekom Austria free float target is 24 pct -report

VIENNA May 28 America Movil aims to
keep 24 percent of Telekom Austria listed on the
Vienna Stock Exchange within two years of completing its
takeover offer, its finance chief said.
"We will buy every share that is tendered," Carlos Garcia
Moreno told Austria's News magazine. "If we get more than 50
percent of the shares, we will sell as many shares as necessary
within two years to ensure this free float."
America Movil, which owns 27 percent of Telekom Austria, has
offered to buy the outstanding shares for 7.15 euros each in an
offer that could cost it up to $2 million. The Austrian
government owns 28 percent of Telekom Austria.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)