Verizon CFO says not interested in America Movil assets -WSJ

WASHINGTON Oct 21 Verizon Communications
has no interest in acquiring assets being sold by Latin
America's biggest telecommunications company, America Movil
, Verizon's chief financial officer told the Wall
Street Journal on Tuesday.
In September, Verizon rival, AT&T said it would not
rule out a deal in Mexico. [ID: nL1N0RH2UM]
AT&T is one of several potential buyers America Movil has
contacted as it tries to sell a chunk of assets, according to a
source familiar with the situation.
The planned sale, announced in July, came in response to a
sector overhaul aimed at curbing Slim's dominance in Mexican
telecoms, where America Movil has about 70 percent of mobile
subscribers and more than 60 percent of landlines.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes)