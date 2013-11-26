版本:
BRIEF-America First Multifamily down 9.3 percent premarket

NEW YORK Nov 26 America First Multifamily Investors LP : * Multifamily down 9.3 percent to $6.08 in premarket; announced 6 million share public offering

