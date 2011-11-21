America Movil, AT&T to partner in Latin America

MEXICO CITY Nov 21 America Movil, one of the world's largest cell phone service providers, will partner with AT&T Inc to provide business telecommunications services to clients in Latin America, the companies said on Monday.

America Movil (AMX.N)(AMXL.MX), controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and AT&T Inc (T.N) will link their voice-over Internet networks so clients can connect more easily, the companies said in a joint news release.

AT&T and Slim's phone enterprises have partnered before in the region, including reaching business clients in Mexico.

"We have been working side by side for 20 years, sharing technology and operational expertise," said Isidoro Ambe Attar, Chief Executive, Telmex Corporate and Global Services. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Andre Grenon)