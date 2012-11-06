America Movil: not seeking extra board seat in Telekom Austria

MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, the top cellphone company in Latin America, will not pursue an additional board seat in Telekom Austria , Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Tuesday.

Mexico-based America Movil in September bought a 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria, to raise its holding to 22.8 percent as part of a first foray into Europe that also included taking a large stake in Dutch operator KPN.

Oscar von Hauske Solis, the head of America Movil's fixed-line operations, was elected to the supervisory board of Telekom Austria last month.