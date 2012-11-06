UPDATE 1-America Movil not seeking more Telekom Austria seats

MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Carlos Slim's America Movil
, the top cellphone company in Latin America, will not
pursue an additional seat on Telekom Austria's board
for now, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said on Tuesday.
Mexico-based America Movil bought a 16 percent stake in
Telekom Austria in September, raising its holding to 22.8
percent, as part of a foray into Europe that also included
taking a large stake in Dutch operator KPN.
Oscar von Hauske Solis, the head of America Movil's
fixed-line operations, was elected to the Telekom Austria
supervisory board last month.
Hajj also launched on Tuesday America Movil's 4G services in
Mexico, which are expected to reach 26 cities by April of next
year, or about 65 percent of the population.
The new service uses long-term evolution (LTE) technology,
which will boost average speeds on wireless devices to 20 Mb
from a current range of 3 Mb to 5 Mb, the executive said. The
service is already available in Puerto Rico and Brazil.
LTE-ready handsets from Nokia, Motorola and
Samsung will be among the first offers to customers
willing to upgrade existing equipment. Other models, including
some by Huawei, will come later this year.
Between December and January, Apple Inc's iPhone 5
will also be ready for 4G after a software upgrade, Hajj added.
America Movil shares slipped 0.36 percent to 16.55 pesos
Tuesday afternoon, while its New York-traded stock rose 0.39
percent to $25.48.