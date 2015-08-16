Slim's America Movil extends Mexico-U.S. 'borderless' plan to prepay

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 America Movil said
on Sunday it removed roaming charges on calls to and data in the
United States for 40 million Mexican prepay clients as it gears
up to prevent new rival AT&T Inc. stealing market share on its
home turf.
The company, owned by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim,
said calls made to the United States by prepaid customers on
"Amigo Optimo" and "Optimo Plus" plans would now be charged
local rates. The same would apply when using data in the United
States.
Its remaining prepaid customers, around 12 million at the
end of the second quarter, could also request the change, the
company said.
America Movil is currently facing a regulatory crackdown in
Mexico, where it has 70 percent of the market mobile.
Since the law was passed last year, AT&T challenged
Slim by buying two Mexican wireless operators, prompting
operators in both countries to start offering "borderless" call
and data plans.
America Movil said in July it would eliminate roaming
charges from Mexico to the United States for those of its 10.5
million post-pay customers who opt to pay an extra 50 pesos
($3.16) per month.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dan Grebler)