America Movil to increase funds for share buybacks in 2015

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 17 Latin America's largest telecoms company, America Movil, on Tuesday said it wanted to raise the amount of money in its share buyback fund to 35 billion pesos ($2.28 billion) for 2015, from 30 billion pesos last year.
The company, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, will also propose an ordinary dividend of 0.26 pesos per share and an extraordinary dividend of 0.30 pesos per share.
Last year, America Movil shares soared in the months after it surprised the market by saying it aimed to avoid a regulatory crackdown in its home market of Mexico by selling some assets.
The shares have fallen around 7 percent so far in 2015.
Both the dividends and share buyback fund increase are subject to shareholder approval at a meeting due before April 30. ($1 = 15.3800 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company