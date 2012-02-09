版本:
Mexico's America Movil posts sharp drop in Q4 profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 9 America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.

The company, owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, earned 16.278 billion pesos ($1.165 billion) in the October-December period, down from 25.287 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

