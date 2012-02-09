Mexico's America Movil posts sharp drop in Q4 profit

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
MEXICO CITY Feb 9 America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday.
The company, owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, earned 16.278 billion pesos ($1.165 billion) in the October-December period, down from 25.287 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)