Slim's America Movil Q3 net profit down 21 pct

Oct 27 America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a 21 percent plunge in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt by lower interconnection rates and foreign exchange losses.

America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) earned 18.7 billion pesos ($1.346 billion) in the July-September period, down from 23.7 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010, weaker than analysts had expected.

