Slim's America Movil Q3 net profit down 21 pct

Oct 27 America Movil, the biggest cell phone
company in Latin America, posted a 21 percent plunge in
third-quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt by lower
interconnection rates and foreign exchange losses.
America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) earned 18.7 billion pesos
($1.346 billion) in the July-September period, down from 23.7
billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010, weaker than analysts
had expected.
($1 = 13.8835 as of end Sept)
