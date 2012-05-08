版本:
America Movil seeks big stake in Dutch telecom group KPN

MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico's America Movil, a telecoms giant controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Monday it wanted to raise its 4.8 percent stake in Dutch telecoms group KPN to as much as 28 percent.

In a statement, America Movil said it would make a cash offer of 8 euros per share for the stake.

