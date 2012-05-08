America Movil share losses lead Mexico index lower

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 - Mexico's stock index fell more than 2 percent, led by a 6 percent drop in shares of America Movil, which announced a European phone investment on Monday.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Monday that it has offered to buy a stake worth up to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in Netherlands-based KPN NV , eyeing it as a base for potential expansion in Europe. [ID: nL5E8G81SH]
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.