America Movil share losses lead Mexico index lower

May 8 - Mexico's stock index fell more than 2 percent, led by a 6 percent drop in shares of America Movil, which announced a European phone investment on Monday.

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Monday that it has offered to buy a stake worth up to 3.2 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in Netherlands-based KPN NV , eyeing it as a base for potential expansion in Europe. [ID: nL5E8G81SH]