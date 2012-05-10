版本:
America Movil's US unit to buy Simple Mobile

MEXICO CITY May 10 Tracfone, the U.S. unit of America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionarie Carlos Slim, said on Thursday that it has made a deal to buy 100 percent of U.S. firm Simple Mobile.

