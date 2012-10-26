America Movil sees 2013 capex at $10 billion

MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, the top cell phone company in Latin America, expects to invest around $10 billion next year to continue expanding its network, which stretches from Mexico to Argentina.

America Movil Chief Executive Daniel Hajj told an analyst conference call on Friday that the expected amount would be similar to 2012's investment plan.

The company also operates in the United States and just recently purchased stakes in telecoms in Austria and the Netherlands.